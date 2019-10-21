Dabangg 3: New poster of Sonakshi Sinha released

BollywoodEntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
New poster of Sonakshi Sinha
8

Mumbai: The makers of Dabangg 3, which will hit theatres soon, have released a new poster of Sonakshi Sinha from the film on Monday.

Salman Khan also took to social media and shared a video where he is seen introducing Sonakshi Sinha’s character in the film. Salman is seen walking towards Sonakshi’s poster in the video. He then says, “Ye hai humare super sexy Mrs Rajjo. Abhi bhi humare Habibi.”

<>

Related Posts

War box office: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer enters…

Advance booking for comedy-drama Housefull 4 starts

‘Baahubali’ screened at Royal Albert Hall,…

</>

In the new still, the actress poses on a motorcycle and sports Chulbul’s signature sunglasses. She wears a plaid shirt and a flower in her hair.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

War box office: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer enters…

Advance booking for comedy-drama Housefull 4 starts

‘Baahubali’ screened at Royal Albert Hall,…

1 of 448