Dabangg 3: New poster of Sonakshi Sinha released

Mumbai: The makers of Dabangg 3, which will hit theatres soon, have released a new poster of Sonakshi Sinha from the film on Monday.

Salman Khan also took to social media and shared a video where he is seen introducing Sonakshi Sinha’s character in the film. Salman is seen walking towards Sonakshi’s poster in the video. He then says, “Ye hai humare super sexy Mrs Rajjo. Abhi bhi humare Habibi.”

In the new still, the actress poses on a motorcycle and sports Chulbul’s signature sunglasses. She wears a plaid shirt and a flower in her hair.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.