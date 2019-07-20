D Raja to become next CPI general secretary

By pragativadinewsservice
D Raja to become
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha MP D Raja will replace Sudhakar Reddy as Communist Party of India (CPI)  general secretary, party sources said on Saturday.

According to party sources the incumbent S Sudhakar Reddy has resigned on health grounds.

The change in leadership comes after the party’s worst-ever performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The reports said the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the CPI National Council, the top decision-making body on Friday.

Raja’s name was proposed unanimously by the CPI national secretariat, which met on Thursday and Friday, ahead of the National Council meeting, sources said.

