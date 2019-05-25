Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa President

Cape Town: Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as South Africa’s President for the five-year term today.

Head of the African National Congress Ramaphosa was officially elected as President by Parliament during its first sitting following the sixth General Election.

Former President Jacob Zuma, resigned in February last year amid allegations of corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new Cabinet tomorrow. The South Africa Constitution requires voters to choose a party, which then selects members to go to the National Assembly, where they choose the President.