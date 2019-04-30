Cycone ‘Fani’ to trigger heavy rainfall in 12 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’ over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 23 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 830 km nearly south of Puri (Odisha).

It is very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around 3rd May afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

Under its impact, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda of south coastal Odisha and Rayagada and Kandhamal districts of south Interior Odisha on 2nd May.

It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over the districts of coastal Odisha & adjoining Kandhamal,Rayagada, Boudh,Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts of interior Odisha on May 3 and over Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal the districts of north Odisha on May 4.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence along & off Odisha Coasts from 2nd May and very likely to become gale wind, speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from 3rd May morning and become 170-180 gusting 200 kmph over Odisha Coast by 3rd May evening.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas. Those who are out in deep sea areas are advised to return to coast by 1st May morning. Besides, Distance Warning Signal No Two (DW-II) has been asked to keep hoisted at all ports of Odisha.