Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ to reach Oman coast by today afternoon

Ahmedabad: Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ is over the Arabian Sea and is likely to reach Oman’s coastline by Today afternoon, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to India Meteorological Department, HIKAA over Oman lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 25th September about 70 km southwest of Haima, informed Ion Wednesday. It is likely to move west-southwestwards, weaken into a depression in next six hours and into a well-marked low in subsequent six hours.

Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ has turned into a “very severe storm” while moving westward in the Arabian Sea and is likely to cross the Oman coast on Wednesday morning, the MeT department said.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Oman took to Twitter to announce details of the upcoming storm and warned residents to take precautions and stay away from low areas, in addition to avoid crossing through wadis.

As of 11am on September 24, the storm was located about 80 kilometres away from Masirah Island with the closest convective clouds band 30 km from the island.

Earlier in a press release, the weather forecasting agency had predicted ‘Light to Moderate rainfall in many places’ and ‘Heavy Rainfall in isolated places’ in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch due to the possible formation of a deep depression over east-central and north-east Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian sea and off the Gujarat coast during next 24 hours and into west-central and adjoining north-west Arabian Sea during the evening of September 23 and on September 25.