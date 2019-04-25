Cyclone ‘Fani’ will have no impact on Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ which is brewing in the Bay of Bengal will have no impact on Odisha, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

A red alert has been issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Tamil Nadu for April 30 and May 1 as cyclone Fani is likely to hit the northern coast of the state over the next two days.

According to the IMD, a well low-pressure area lies over East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal.

“It is very likely to intensify into a depression during next 24 hours over East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal and into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is very likely to move northwestwards along & off the east coast of Srilanka near north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30,” the IMD said.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 25th; East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal on 26th; Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on 27th; Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and along & off Sri Lanka on 28th and Southwest Bay of Bengal, along & off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts on 29th & 30th.