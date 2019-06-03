Cyclone FANI: Vizag Steel contributes Rs 140 lakhs to Odisha CMRF

Bhubaneswar: RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Vizag Steel), today contributed Rs 140 lakh to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for cyclone FANI victims.

The plant responded positively to the call given by CM Naveen Patnaik that the major corporate sector in Andhra Pradesh having its subsidiary “Bird Group of Companies” in Odisha to generously contribute to the relief work of Fani cyclone calamity in Odisha.

PK Rath, CMD, RINL-VSP called on the Odisha Chief Minister in Bhubaneswar today and presented the cheque of Rs 140 lakhs on behalf of the Company towards “Odisha CM’s Relief Fund” as a responsible corporate citizen under Corporate Social Responsibility initiative including RINL employees contribution of Rs 90 lakhs.

Naveen Patnaik appreciated the fine gesture of RINL management for coming forward to help in rebuilding after the Fani cyclone calamity.

KC Das, Director (Personnel), senior officials of RINL were present on the occasion.