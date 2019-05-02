Cyclone ‘Fani’: Special buses, train for tourists to depart from Puri today

Puri: In order to deal with Cyclone ‘Fani’, the district administration here has made all necessary arrangements for the tourists to evacuate the Pilgrim Town before the weather worsens.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’, which is forming over the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds up to 200 kmph, is likely to hit Odisha on May 3.

The tourists from different states, who had been to Puri, have been asked to evacuate the town within this evening. In order to ensure this, the administration has also arranged special buses and trains for the convenience of the tourists.

The Puri district administration has pressed in five OSRTC buses for the tourists from Kolkata. The ticket has been priced at Rs 650 each and the bus will leave at 10 am today morning.

Besides, a special train, en route to Shalimar in Kolkata, is scheduled to leave Puri railway station at 12 noon today.

<>

EC Railway: A special train with reserved & unreserved berths will start from Puri at 12 pm today & go towards Shalimar.Stoppages- Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore & Kharagpur. Train will reach Bhubaneswar at about 1:30 pm. #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/Km969j3Bnm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019



</>

The special train will have reserved as well as unreserved accommodation. It is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 1.30 pm. The train will also halt at Khurda Road, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.