Cyclone FANI: Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik urges all not to panic

Puri: Globally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik on Thursday created a sand sculpture at Puri sea beach urging the populace of the state to stay safe and not to panic during Cyclone FANI.

The artist, through his mural, depicted the eye of the storm and also wrote, “Don’t Panic! Stay safe.”

Appeal to all Don’t Panic! Stay safe and help each other during #CycloneFani . my sand art at #Puri beach in #Odisha . pic.twitter.com/2QWQV9iFMa — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 2, 2019



According to the latest updates, the cyclone Fani lies centred around 510 km South-Southwest of Puri coast and is expected to make landfall near in Puri at 5:30 pm on May 3.