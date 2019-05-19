Cyclone FANI Restoration Highlights

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government have been tirelessly working to restore to losses incurred by the devastating Cyclone FANI and here are some highlights.
RELIEF OPERATION:
Distribution of relief materials among cyclone affected people is continuing on war-footing basis.
Cash component: (Overall 95%)
|
Puri District
|
–
|
94.4 %
|
Khurda District
|
–
|
98.6 %
|
Kendrapada District
|
–
|
99.31%
|
Cuttack District
|
–
|
97.7%
|
BMC
|
–
|
87.4 %
|
Jagatsighpur District
|
–
|
95%
Rice component: (Overall 95%)
|
Puri District
|
–
|
96.6 %
|
Khurda District
|
–
|
97.1 %
|
Kendrapada District
|
–
|
97.34%
|
Cuttack District
|
–
|
98.5%
|
Jagatsinghpur District
|
–
|
99%
|
BMC
|
–
|
81.9%
Polythene or cash in lieu of polythene:
|
Khurda district
|
–
|
84.2%
|
BMC
|
–
|
87.4%
|
Puri District
|
–
|
83.9%
Additional Monthly Penson: (Overall 90%)
|
Puri District
|
–
|
83.9 %
|
Khurda District
|
–
|
94%
|
Kendrapada District
|
–
|
97.5%
|
Cuttack District
|
–
|
98. %
|
Jagatsinghpur District
|
–
|
98%
|
BMC
|
–
|
64.3%
POWER RESTORATION:
- In Cuttack Electrical Division CDD-1 – 100 percent
- In CDD-II about 61,484 consumers out of around 69,000 consumers have been supplied power.
- In Cuttack CED division around 71,200 rural and urban consumers have been provided power connection out of 95,600.
- In BCDD-I 100 percent consumers have already been covered.
- In BCDD-II about 144666 rural and urban consumers out of 147531 consumers have been given power supply.
- In BED 108050 rural and urban consumers have been covered out of 109984
- In Jagatsinghpur Electrical Divn. JED, 41nos. of feeder out of 43 have become operational and hence 95870 consumers have been provided with electricity connection out of 116215.
- In Paradeep (PED) division, total 24 feeders have become operational while 93394 out of 101228 consumers have been provided with power supply.
- In Puri (PED) out of 56 feeders, 12 have been made operational.
- In Nimapada (NED) out of 28 feeders 5 feeders have been operational.
- More than 14000 consumers of Puri District have been given power supply till date. Effort is on war footing to normalize the power supply in Puri District.