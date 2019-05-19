Cyclone FANI Restoration Highlights

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Cyclone FANI
18

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government have been tirelessly working to restore to losses incurred by the devastating Cyclone FANI and here are some highlights.

Related Posts

LS election: Exit Poll results indicate close fight between…

Vice President expresses anguish over falling quality of…

No Damage To Neelachakra Atop Puri Srimandir: ASI Official

RELIEF OPERATION: 

Distribution of relief materials among cyclone affected people is continuing on war-footing basis. 

Cash component: (Overall 95%)

Puri District

94.4 %

Khurda District

98.6 %

Kendrapada District

99.31%

Cuttack District

97.7%

BMC

87.4 %

Jagatsighpur District

95%

 

Rice component: (Overall 95%)

Puri District

96.6 %

Khurda District

97.1 %

Kendrapada District

97.34%

Cuttack District

98.5%

Jagatsinghpur District

99%

BMC

81.9%

 

Polythene or cash in lieu of polythene:

Khurda district

84.2%

BMC

87.4%

Puri District

83.9%

Additional Monthly Penson: (Overall 90%)

Puri District

83.9 %

Khurda District

94%

Kendrapada District

97.5%

Cuttack District

98. %

Jagatsinghpur District

98%

BMC

64.3%

 

POWER RESTORATION:

  • In Cuttack Electrical Division CDD-1 – 100 percent
  • In CDD-II about 61,484 consumers out of around 69,000 consumers have been supplied power.
  • In Cuttack CED division around 71,200 rural and urban consumers have been provided power connection out of 95,600.
  • In BCDD-I 100 percent consumers have already been covered.
  • In BCDD-II about 144666 rural and urban consumers out of 147531 consumers have been given power supply.
  • In BED 108050 rural and urban consumers have been covered out of 109984
  • In Jagatsinghpur Electrical Divn. JED, 41nos. of feeder out of 43 have become operational and hence 95870 consumers have been provided with electricity connection out of 116215.
  • In Paradeep (PED) division, total 24 feeders have become operational while 93394 out of 101228 consumers have been provided with power supply.
  • In Puri (PED) out of 56 feeders, 12 have been made operational.
  • In Nimapada (NED) out of 28 feeders 5 feeders have been operational.
  • More than 14000 consumers of Puri District have been given power supply till date. Effort is on war footing to normalize the power supply in Puri District.
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.