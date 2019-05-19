Cyclone FANI Restoration Highlights

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government have been tirelessly working to restore to losses incurred by the devastating Cyclone FANI and here are some highlights.

RELIEF OPERATION: Distribution of relief materials among cyclone affected people is continuing on war-footing basis. Cash component: (Overall 95%) Puri District – 94.4 % Khurda District – 98.6 % Kendrapada District – 99.31% Cuttack District – 97.7% BMC – 87.4 % Jagatsighpur District – 95% Rice component: (Overall 95%) Puri District – 96.6 % Khurda District – 97.1 % Kendrapada District – 97.34% Cuttack District – 98.5% Jagatsinghpur District – 99% BMC – 81.9% Polythene or cash in lieu of polythene: Khurda district – 84.2% BMC – 87.4% Puri District – 83.9% Additional Monthly Penson: (Overall 90%) Puri District – 83.9 % Khurda District – 94% Kendrapada District – 97.5% Cuttack District – 98. % Jagatsinghpur District – 98% BMC – 64.3%

POWER RESTORATION: