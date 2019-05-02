Cyclone FANI: Plus II answer-sheets evaluation closed tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the approaching extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI, the evaluation of the answer-sheets for the annual Plus II exams will be closed tomorrow in the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone.

This was informed by the Deputy Exam Controller Prasant Das.

However, the valuation will continue as usual in other districts and a further decision will be taken on May 4 after reviewing the situation, Das added.

The first phase of evaluation of answer-sheets for the annual Plus II exams began in the state on April 8. The second phase evaluation began from April 23.

Notably, the cyclone FANI is expected to hit Odisha coast between 10 am and 12 noon tomorrow, informed the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner here.