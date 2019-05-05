Cyclone Fani: Odisha withstood the impact with preparedness

Bhubaneswar: The extremely severe cyclone Fani had the impact of a super typhoon. But, Odisha withstood its impact with a minimum number of casualties.

The cyclone which can be equated with the Super Cyclone of 1999 lashed almost half of the state with a horrendous wind speed of nearly 200 kmph.

The miraculously low casualties achieved by the Naveen government was possible due to well planned and efficient shifting of over 10 lakh people across 13 districts to safety in just 36 hours.

The administration, despite being overburdened with election work, displayed single-minded focus and devotion.

The exercise of shifting people to safe centres was completed by Thursday night. More than 1,500 buses and thousands of government staff, along with volunteers, completed the exercise.

The government asked the tourists to leave Puri-Konark tourist region. Fishermen were advised through sirens about the imminent disaster.

The extremely severe Cyclone Fani seemed more severe than the Super Cyclone, but the Odisha government won the battle with preparedness.

Odisha was fully geared to meet the eventuality and the aftermath. Food packets and essential commodities were stocked much before Fani devastated the region.