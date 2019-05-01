Cyclone Fani: Odisha govt orders closure of educational institutions from May 2

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has ordered closure of all educational institutions in the state from May 2 in view of the impending Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’.

According to reports, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi has issued an order in this connection. It will remain in force till further orders.

The order said the examinations at the educational institutions will be postponed and rescheduled.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ is likely to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow warning’ to the state following the approaching very severe storm which will lash several parts with heavy to very heavy rainfall.

People living in the areas such as Boudh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Sundargarh are advised to stay alert.

The IMD said in a statement: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the districts of Boudh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh in Odisha”.

According to reports, the disaster management division of the Home Ministry has issued a notification that the cyclone will move northwestwards by Wednesday noon and likely to recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali.

It is likely to move southwards of Puri around May 3 afternoon at a wind speed of 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

The IMD report said gale winds of 150 -160 kmph gusting to 170 kmph is likely to hit the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

The districts of Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are very likely to be lashed with wind 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph.

The weather report said the districts of Nayagarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal are likely to experience gale speed of 80-90 kmph by May 3 evening.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several states that share the coastline of the Bay of Bengal, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh within 24 hours.

The Eastern Command of Indian Navy is all set to carry out rescue and relief operations along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Indian Air Force and BrahMos Aerospace has put on hold the test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI jets in view of the imminent cyclone.