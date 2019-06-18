Cyclone Fani: Odia diaspora in Australia lends helping hands to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The members of Odia community in Australia under the national umbrella organisation Orioz Australia came together to extend their support to the victims of cyclone Fani in Odisha.

The community joined hands together across several States and Territories in Australia to raise $17,410.00 (Rs. 8,36,550.50), which was transferred to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The community expects that this amount will help towards Odisha Government’s ongoing efforts in rebuilding infrastructures and basic amenities in several districts that came under the unprecedented devastation by Fani.

The Odia community down under was closely following the movement of Fani and was spontaneous in its response after its landfall. The community extended their moral support to those members, whose extended families were directly hit and were detached from the rest of the world for nearly a week.

The Executive Committee of Orioz formed a Fani-Support group that played a crucial role in coordinating several fund-raising efforts across the country. Apart from individual donations, several members also reached out to the broader Australian community through organising lunch/morning tea at workplaces, sports events and a Bhajan Sandhya.

“Cyclone FANI has left huge destruction that will take years to rebuild Odisha. The least we could do is contribute and support the rebuilding effort of the government. The community will continue the fundraising effort and reach out directly to the affected people.”