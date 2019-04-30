Cyclone ‘Fani’: Naveen urges CEC to postpone Patkura polls

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and urged him to postpone polling in Patkura assembly segment.

“Odisha is facing the threat of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani. As per latest prediction, the cyclone is expected to make landfall in Kendrapara,” the CM wrote in a letter submitted to the CEC.

He said the projected cyclone path covers the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. The response to a cyclone of this magnitude has to be immediate, effective and sharp in order to prevent loss of life, he added.

Stating that the four phases elections have concluded in Odisha on April 29, the CM urged the CEC to remove the model code of conduct with regard to disaster management for all the coastal districts of state so that the government can handle this situation keeping the safety of our people in mind.

He further stated that the projected cyclone path is crossing Kendrapara and landfall is expected in Rajnagar block in this district.

He said Odisha’s acknowledged disaster management strategy is completely based on community involvement and evacuation, disaster preparedness, relief and restoration are all community-based.

“However, at this point of time to have a politically supercharged atmosphere will cause serious dislocation in the preparedness,” he said

“In this context, it is strongly suggested to postpone the poll to Patkura assembly segment to a later date so that communities can work together in harmony and administration can focus on saving precious lives and valuable property,” Naveen said.

“Emergency decision is required in both these matters as that would help in effectively managing cyclone Fani,” he added.