Cyclone FANI: Naveen sets ‘zero casualty’ target

Bhubaneswar: In view of the impact of cyclone FANI, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stressed on ensuring ‘zero casualty’ and asked officers to remain on high alert.

Chairing a review meeting at the state secretariat here, Patnaik directed the authorities concerned to evacuate people living in low lying areas to safe places before the cyclonic storm makes landfall in the state.

“I appeal to everyone that children, women, old and disabled persons be evacuated first. All precautions have been taken to face the cyclone. We are fully prepared to tackle the cyclone Fani,” Patnaik said adding to ensure ‘zero casualty’ during the cyclone as “every life is precious”.

“As many as 8 lakh people living in the vulnerable areas will be evacuated to cyclone shelters by tomorrow evening,” Patnaik further added.

During the preparedness meeting, the Odisha CM held discussions with district Collectors via video conference and instructed them to remain alert to handle any emergency situation.

Besides, Patnaik also reviewed the deployment of NDRF and ODRAF teams in the districts and directed the officers concerned to undertake restoration works soon after the cyclone weakens.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi has further informed that free kitchen will start at cyclone shelters from tomorrow to provide food to the evacuated people. The state government has assigned 11 IAS officers and 11 IPS officers to supervise the relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the districts that are likely to be hit by cyclone FANI.