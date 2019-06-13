Cyclone Fani: Naveen sanctions over Rs 7 crore house damage aids for Puri victims

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 7,0058,000 as financial assistance for house damage to the victims of Fani cyclone in Puri district.

The funds were sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). It is meant for those who are not eligible to get assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), an official statement said.

A total of 8,000 people will be benefited from the funds. While 7,400 families will get an assistance of Rs 10,000 each for fully damaged house, 600 families will get Rs 3,000 each for partially damaged house.

Notably, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’ had caused widespread damages in Odisha after its landfall on May 3. Earlier, the preliminary report of the losses caused by the cyclone was prepared and submitted to the Central Team which visited Odisha during May 12-15, 2019.

Recently, the final report of losses was submitted to the Chief Minister. According to the report, the total loss to the public properties in the cyclonic and requirement of fund for relief measures have been estimated at Rs 9336 crores.