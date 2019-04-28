Cyclone Fani likely to turn “very severe”, heavy rainfall expected in South & Coastal Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Fani, currently over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean, is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Fani is centred about 745 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1,050 km southeast of Chennai and 1,230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

“It is very likely to intensify into a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ during the next 12 hours and into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-westwards till April 30 and thereafter re-curve north-eastwards gradually,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

“Light to moderate rain fall is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of south coastal and adjoining districts of interior Odisha on May 2. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati & Ganjam districts of Odisha on May 2. It is likely to increase in intensity with heavy rainfall over coastal Odisha from May 3,” the IMD bulletin further read.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph is very likely to commence along & off north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha Coasts from May 2 and likely to become 50-60kmph gusting to 70kmph from May 3 onwards over the same area.

Sea conditions are very likely to be rough to very rough along & off Odisha Coast from May 1 onwards. Fishermen, those who are out in deep sea areas are advised to return to coast by 30th April Night.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, over Southwest Bay of Bengal and off Sri Lanka coast on 28th; Southwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, along & off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts from April 29 to May 1, along & off west central Bay of Bengal, along & off north Andhra Pradesh Coast during May 1-3, and northwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal along & off Odisha coast from May 1 onwards. Distance Warning Signal to be kept hoisted at DW-II in all ports of Odisha.