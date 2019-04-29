Cyclone Fani likely to make landfall in Odisha

New Delhi: The IMD has said on Monday in its latest bulletin that there is a possibility that the severe cyclonic storm Fani making landfall in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Fan is expected to turn into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ by Tuesday.

The IMD has said the cyclone is unlikely to make landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The bulletin issued at 11:20 am said Fani will very likely intensify into a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ over the next six hours and into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ during the subsequent 24 hours.

The IMD said the storm is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northwestwards gradually.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over many places with heavy falls at isolated places in Kerala on April 29 and 30.

North coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at few places.

The IMD warned that gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is currently prevailing over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

It is very likely to increase gradually to 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph from April 30 morning and 160-170 kmph gusting to185 kmph from May 01 evening.

The sea condition is expected to be rough to very rough over the next few days along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the approaching Cyclone Fani and directed officials to take preventive measure and provide assistance.

The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has convened a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of the situation.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been asked to stay on high alert.