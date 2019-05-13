Cyclone Fani: Left out slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar to get financial aid

Bhubaneswar: Left out slum dwellers affected by Cyclone Fani on May 3, will now get Chief Minister’s Special Assistance in a phase-wise manner.

In the first phase, the slum dwellers of 13 wards will get the benefit.

These wards covered under Phase-I are:- 31, 33, 55, 60, 56 under South East Zone, 23,15, 38, 29 under South West Zone and 1, 3, 4 and 13 under North Zone. A total of 782 families from these 13 wards will get the assistance, which will start tomorrow.

In phases, other left out wards under the municipal corporation limits will be covered to help the cyclone victims of the slums get the special assistance.

Meanwhile, 65 out of 90 toilets run by Sulabh International across the city have become functional in the last three days. The organisation, which operates the community toilets, was facing an uphill task as the power connection was not there.

The “Jal Seva Sibirs’’ have become functional once again with today 35 opening their distribution as the mercury reaches high after the loss of canopy across the entire city. Water ATMs, which remained affected by the cyclonic storm also started operating. Today 17 water ATMs started dispensing water after the cyclone.

The multi-agency control room received 1,429 complaints by 7.30 pm today (cumulative). Major complaints were based on tree cutting issues.