Cyclone Fani: Know the donations made to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has received crores of rupees as donation to support the people of Odisha affected by the recent spate of devastating cyclone Fani.

According to reports, Adani Ports & SEZ Limited has donated Rs 25 crore to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Adani Group has also committed to extend full support to the government’s rehabilitation efforts towards the affected areas of Odisha.

Speaking to media persons, Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone said, “We are deeply pained by the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani in Odisha. The Adani Group stands united with the state administration and the people of Odisha during this hour of despair. For immediate relief, we commit to contribute Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Going forward, we also plan to provide key resources for the massive rehabilitation work underway. We want to reassure the people of Odisha that the Adani Group will work shoulder to shoulder to rebuild this beautiful state.”

While ICICI bank donated Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for the ongoing relief and restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha. Besides, Olympian Dutee Chand donates Rs 50,000 to Odisha CM’s Relief Fund for relief and restoration work due to Cyclone Fani.

This apart, two little girls of Bargarh district— Manisarani Padhan and Lipsarani Padhan – students of Class III & Class IX respectively donated Rs 10,000 from their piggy bank to CMRF. The generous act was also applauded by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Earlier on Monday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama had donated Rs 10 lakhs for restoration and relief work in areas affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

Notably, Odisha Government yesterday issued two SBI bank accounts for the donation purpose and the two accounts are: 11109339165, IFSC Code: SBIN001023610566116417, IFSC Code: SBIN0006606

Prior to that, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had ordered an immediate contribution of Rs 10 crores from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha.