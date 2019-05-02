Cyclone ‘FANI’ inches closer: Skymet releases satellite images

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ has intensified into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ and gradually inching closer to Puri coast.

Skymet, a private Indian company that provides weather forecast and solutions, released satellite images showing the latest position of Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani in West Central Bay of Bengal.

The picture shows the clear eye of the storm Fani with the diameter of around 20 kilometre. It is approaching towards Odisha with a speed of 16 km per hour.

The cyclone is now lay centred 295 km away from Puri coast. It is expected to hit the Odisha coast between 8 am and 10 am tomorrow.

During landfall, the wind speed will be 170 to 180 km per hour. Besides, the wind speed may cross 200 km per hour in some places, according to the latest updates of the weather office.