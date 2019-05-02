Cyclone FANI: IMD issues red warning for 17 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: While the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ lies centred around 510 km South-Southwest of Puri coast, the Met department for Odisha has issued a red warning for 17 districts in the state.

Red Warning has been issued from May 3 to May 4 for 17 districts- Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj. Red warning has been also issued from May 4 to May 5 for six districts including Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Besides, Orange warning has been issued from May 2 to May 3 for 7 districts- Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal. Orange warning has been also issued for May 4 to May 5 for three districts- Cuttack, Angul, and Dhenkanal.

This apart, Yellow warning has been issued from May 3 to May 4 to four districts- Boudh, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

The districts under red warning will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while areas under yellow and orange warning will experience heavy rainfall.

A total of 33,02,157 messages have been sent to people of Odisha who are likely to be affected by the cyclone, informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupad Sethi.

According to the SRC, the message has been sent through the Early Warning Dissemination System from the State Emergency Operations Centre. The messages have been sent to the BSNL users of 11 districts of the state.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm FANI is expected to make landfall in Odisha in the evening of May 3. FANI will make landfall in Puri at 5:30 pm on May 3, as per the forecast of IMD.