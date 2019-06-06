Cyclone Fani final report: Odisha pegs total losses at Rs 9336 crores

Bhubaneswar: The total loss to the public properties in the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ and requirement of fund for relief measures has been estimated at Rs 9336 crores.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi today submitted the final report of damage caused by the cyclone to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

According to the report, the total loss to public property in the devastating cyclone was Rs 6643.63 crore) while the requirement of fund for relief measures was Rs 2692.62 crore.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ caused widespread damages in Odisha after its landfall on May 3. Earlier, the preliminary report of the losses caused by the cyclone was prepared and submitted to the Central Team which visited Odisha during May 12-15, 2019.

After village to village assessment through various teams constituted by the District Collectors, the final assessment of damages and losses has been prepared. A total of 14 districts involving 20,367 villages are part of the assessment.

The cyclone affected 1.6 crores people and 1.88 lakh hectares of crop areas. A total of 5,56,761 houses have either been fully or severely or partially damaged while 64 people lost their lives and 12 people received grievous injuries. Similarly, 2650 large animals, 3631 small animals and 53,26,905 poultry birds have been lost, according to the SRC report.

The different Departments have assessed the loss to the public properties to be Rs 6643.63 crores. Similarly, an amount of Rs.2692.63 crores is required for pure relief measures for the affected people.

The total loss to the public properties and requirement of fund for relief measures has been estimated as Rs.9336 crores. However, keeping in view the norms of assistance under SDRF/ NDRF, an amount of Rs.5227.68 crores is required for undertaking relief and restoration measures.

The State Government is seeking an assistance of Rs 5227.68 crores from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in order to meet the expenditure on the ongoing relief and restoration measures. As of now, an amount of Rs.1357.14 crores has been released by the State Government to various districts and departments towards disaster response.