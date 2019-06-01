Cyclone FANI: Electricity connection restored to 23,36,584 consumers

Bhubaneswar: Electricity connection have been restored to 23,36,584 consumers in nine districts of Odisha as on May 31 after the devastating cyclone FANI.

This was revealed during a review meeting on the status of relief and restoration in the cyclone (FANI) affected areas by Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi today.

The review meeting was held in the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) at Rajiv Bhawan, Bhubaneswar which was attended by the Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi and other officers of the SRC and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Out of 25,01,131 affected consumers in Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts, electricity has been restored to 23,36,584 consumers as on May 31.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ that made landfall on May 3 near Puri had severe impacts in 14 districts of the state. Nearly 1.65 crore people were affected due to the disaster while 64 people lost their lives.

More than 15.5 lakh people were evacuated to safe shelters within 24 hours prior to landfall of the cyclone which saved many precious lives.

While electricity connection to 99 per cent consumers have been restored in Cuttack district, 96% in Khurda, 100% in Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur and 52 per cent in Puri.

Water supply in both urban and rural areas has already been restored. Additionally, water is being supplied in the affected areas through water tankers and 7 UV water treatment plants.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team of Government of India visited the State from 12th to 15th of May, 2019 and conducted an on the spot assessment of the damages caused due to the cyclone.

A preliminary report of damage amounting to Rs.11942.68 crore was shared with the Central Team. In the mean time, the damage assessment by the Departments and the Collectors is almost over and the Memorandum to the Government of India will be submitted soon.

International Development Partners- EU, World Bank and UN Systems along with Departments and various institutions are also separately carrying out a Rapid Damage & Needs Assessment (RDNA) on the cyclone `FANI’.

During the review, Minister stressed on repair/ restoration of primary school buildings damaged due to cyclone before reopening of schools after summer vacation.

Minister also emphasized on quick restoration of the Anganwadi Centres, health institutions and electricity in all the affected areas.

He directed to ensure that all the basic facilities such as drinking water, generator, search & rescue equipment are available in all multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters and viewed that there is a need for construction of more Multi-purpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters in the State.

Minister also enquired about the adequacy of the State Disaster Response Forces and the equipment available with them.

After the meeting, Minister visited the office of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and reviewed various activities.