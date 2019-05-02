Cyclone ‘FANI’: ECoR cancels 40 more trains between May 2 and 4

By pragativadinewsservice
40 more trains cancelled
Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled 40 more trains between May 2 and May 4 in view of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘FANI’.

According to official sources, Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express (12802) and Valsad-Puri Express (22909) have been suspended from today. Similarly, Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express (18409) and Sealdah-Puri Express (22201) have been suspended from Friday.

Earlier in the day, 107 trains between May 1 and May 3 had been cancelled by the ECoR.

