Cyclone ‘Fani’: EC lifts model code of conduct in 11 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday lifted the model code of conduct in Odisha to facilitate speedy rescue, relief and restoration activities in the wake of approaching cyclone ‘Fani’.

“The Election Commission of India have approved the proposal of lifting of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct in the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur in order to facilitate speedy rescue, relief and restoration activities to successfully face cyclone ‘Fani’, Kashinath Sahoo, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Secretary to Government said in a letter to Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

The approval to lift the provisions of the model code of conduct came following the recommended by the Screening Committee of the State Government, Sahoo said in the letter.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier in the day met chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and urged him to remove the model code of conduct with regard to disaster management for all the coastal districts of state so that the government can handle this situation keeping the safety of our people in mind.