Cyclone Fani: Eastern Naval Command is ready, says Navy Chief

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has said the Navy is prepared for the approaching very severe cyclonic storm Fani with a powerful wind speed.

Admiral Lanba said the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam is fully prepared to meet any eventuality.

He said they are in constant coordination with the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in this regard.

The Navy in a release said Indian naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai are ready to proceed to the most affected regions to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR) works.

Meanwhile, in view of the approaching Cyclone Fani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow warning” for the state of Odisha.

The government of Odisha has started evacuating tourists from Puri in view of the approaching severe cyclonic storm Fani.

The entire state machinery has been put on high alert and the educational institutions were declared closed for the approaching cyclone.