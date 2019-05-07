Cyclone Fani death toll reaches 35; Know here about the destruction & restoration

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to Cyclone Fani in Odisha stands at 35 according to a report of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

While the highest 21 deaths have been reported from Puri district, four each has been reported from Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts and three each received from Kendrapada and Cuttack districts, informed the SEOC.

The report further informed that as many as 1,40,60,602 people under 16,074 villages in 155 blocks and 51 urban local bodies spread over 14 districts have been affected in the cyclonic storm. The affected districts are Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Angul.

155 no. of Blocks affected; 51 no. of ULBs affected; 16,074 no. of Villages affected; 1,40,60,602 Population affected.

05 Nos. 400 KV towers, 27 Nos. of 220 KV towers, 21 Nos. 130 KV towers have been damaged in the cyclone.

04 numbers of 220 KV Grids at Chandaka, Bidanasi, Samagra, Mendhasala and 4 numbers of 132 KV Grid at Puri, Nimapada, Mancheswar and Ransinghpur have been damaged.

5030 Kms. of 33 KV lines, 38613 Kms. of 11 KV lines, 11077 nos. of distribution transformers, and 79485 Kms. of LT lines damaged.

In Puri district, extensive damages have occurred to all kutcha houses. As many as 160 persons in Puri and three persons in Bhubaneswar have been injured and admitted to the hospital. Huge numbers of trees have been uprooted, resulting in disruption in road communication in Puri, Khurda and Bhubaneswar cities.

As many as 1031 public health facilities like, MCH, DHH, SDH, CHCs, PHCs, have been damaged. Besides, 5244 primary school buildings, 547 secondary school buildings damaged. Fifty per cent of plants have been damaged in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur and Paradip. Clearing of roads and power restoration are in full swing.

In Bhubaneswar 03 persons injured and hospitalized.

Power supply snapped due to uprooting of electricity poles, damage to substations and transmission lines.

Telecom towers have been affected resulting in cellular and telephone network down in wide area. All telephone and cell phones are down in Puri district. Telephone and mobile connectivity has also been severely affected in Khordha including Bhubaneswar city.

Summer crops, orchards, plantations devastated in a large scale.

Traffic was disrupted in all the PWD roads of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada due to up-rooted trees, debris and electric poles.

1031 number of public health facilities (MC & H/ DHH/ SDH/ CHCs/ PHCs/ Sub-Centers) damaged.

5244 number of Primary School Buildings and 547 number of secondary school buildings damaged.

980.69 km. of River/ Saline Embankments have been damaged.

50% of the plants have been damaged in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur and Paradeep.

65 no. of Cashew fields in Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur damaged.

180 number of Higher Education Institutions severely & 90 numbers of HEIs partially damaged.

227 no. of breaches, 5596 kms length of road, 326 no. of culverts have been damaged in PWD roads. 556 no. of roads blocked due to uprooted trees, electric poles & wires, cyclone debris.

9693.25 kms. of RD roads and 4610 buildings have been affected.

Action Taken:

Clearing of roads is going on.

Power restoration process is in full swing.

Road communication in Ganjam and Gajapti completely restored. Road clearance and restoration works in other districts including Bhubaneswar city is going on.

Considering the serious disruption of electricity supply, road communication, telephone and mobile connectivity, additional support has been rushed for immediate restoration. Additional teams for road clearance, police for Law and Order, distribution of dry food such as Chuda and Gud, Polythene mobilized to the district.

14,18,082 Persons evacuated and sheltered.

24,889 numbers of tourists safely evacuated from Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack and Balasore districts.

2398 number of polythene rolls from Gajapati district and 3200 rolls from Ganjam district sent to Puri.

600 rolls of polythene from Balangir and 200 rolls from Baragarh sent to Cuttack district.

500 rolls of polythene from Mayurbhanj, 350 rolls from Keonjhar, 300 rolls from Jharsuguda and 800 rolls from Koraput sent Khordha district.

Train services resumed to normalcy from Bhubaneswar on 05th may.

Diary plants are fully operational in Bhubaneswar.

15889 packets of relief materials (Chuda, Gur, Biscuit, Candle, Match Box & Salt) handed over to Puri, 4632 packets to Khordha and 800 packets to E. Co. Rly.

03 medical teams of Indian Coast Guard, at Paradip with first aid kit, emergency medicines and critical care ambulance assisting the administration.

1.15 lakh water pkts. and 1.5 lakh chlorine tablets dispatched from Pondichery to Bhubaneswar.

Health:

804 no. of MRCs opened.

321 number of Mobile Medical Teams Deployed.

1945 numbers of pregnant women shifted to Maa Gruhas/ Delivery points.

5703 number of open water sources disinfected affected areas.

2854947 number of ORS sachets distributed.

2334335 number of Halogen Tablets Distributed.

56 number of doctors deployed from outside to Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Puri.

Drinking Water:

Required no. of DG sets hired and moved to the affected districts.

Team of officials from adjoining districts deployed in most affected districts like Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur for assisting the District Administration.

Energy:

Restoration works have been started by engaging 200 work man gangs mobilized within the State.

Approximately 200 no. additional gangs have been mobilized from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal through Partner Agencies such as L & T, TATA Power, PGCIL and NTPC.

Arrangements have been made for quick procurement and deliver of poles from SAIL for steel poles and State based agencies for PSC (Cement Poles). Distribution transformers are being arranged through Odisha based manufacturers. Other minor material is also being arranged from local sources. In case of any additional requirement of sources from neighbouring States would be tapped.

The Department of Energy have notified 1.5 times of prescribed wage rate for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers in cyclone restoration work so as to attract more no of competent gangs from within and outside the State. Fooding wage Rs.150 per person per day has also been prescribed.

Rural Development:

In Puri district 64 roads cleared out of 560 affected roads.

In Khurdha all roads cleared except 11.

In Jagatsinghpur all roads cleared except in 3 blocks.

In Cuttack all roads cleared except 11.

Deployment of Response Forces and others.