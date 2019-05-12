Cyclone FANI death toll mounts to 64: SEOC

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani rose to to 64, with 21 fresh casualties, informed the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) today.

The highest number of 39 deaths were reported from Puri district, followed by nine in Khurda district, six in Cuttack district, four in Mayurbhanj, and three from Kendrapara and Jajpur district each, the official at the SEOC added.

As per reports, 25 were killed due to wall collapse, 20 more were crushed under tree/electric pole/hoarding and six died after roof fell on them. However, the cause behind the 13 casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm Fani, which made landfall in Puri with wind speed of up to 240 kmph on May 3, affected more than 1.65 crore people in 14 districts in Odisha.