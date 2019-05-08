Cyclone FANI death toll mounts to 41

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in Cyclone FANI, which battered several districts in Odisha on May 3, went up to 41, informed SK Singh, Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department today.

According to reports, at least 1,50,93,513 people have been affected in 14 districts— Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri. Besides, the livestock casualty number stands at 2176998.

Earlier, the Cyclone FANI death toll was 37— Puri (21), Cuttack (5), Mayurbhanj (4), Jajpur (4), Kendrapara (3).

Singh further said, “As there was no connectivity in several remote places over the last few days the information was not gathered properly. As soon as all the data is available, we will brief the media.”