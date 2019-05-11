Cyclone Fani: Coastal Odisha sizzles without electricity, water

Bhubaneswar: Power and water remained elusive in most cyclone-ravaged areas of coastal Odisha for the eighth day in a row making the situation horrible.

Reports said the government machinery is engaged to restore power supply, but a lot has to be done in this regard.

Protesters have attacked Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) officials to give vent to their anger.

Information and Public Relations Secretary Sanjay Singh said 100 per cent restoration of power supply in Bhubaneswar is expected to be achieved by Sunday.

He said a roadmap has been prepared for electrification and added that additional manpower is engaged for restoration work.

So far only half of the over 4.5 lakh electricity consumers in Bhubaneswar have got power supply back.

Exactly a week ago on May 3, the cyclone Fani made a landfall near Puri, affecting more than 1.5 crore people in 14 districts destroying all the basic infrastructure like power, drinking water and telecommunication.

Forty one persons were killed in the calamity. According to official reports, 5.08 lakh houses have been damaged.

Over 34.56 lakh livestock casualty has also been reported from the 14 affected districts.