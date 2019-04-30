Cyclone FANI: Centre orders advance release of financial aid to 4 states including Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the Cyclonic storm intensifying over the coastal regions of Bay of Bengal, MHA has ordered for an advance release of financial assistance to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of four states including Odisha in response to cyclonic storm FANI.

Based on the decision of National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the financial help of Rs 1,086 crore to the respective SDRF of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal in order to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures in response to cyclonic storm ‘FANI’.

As per the details, Rs. 200.25 crore – for Andhra Pradesh, Rs. 340.875 crore – for Odisha, Rs. 309.375 crore for Tamil Nadu, and Rs. 235.50 crore for West Bengal has been announced.

Talking to the media, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi stated that tracing the latest movement of the cyclone, it is estimated that the storm might pass through Odisha’s coastline between Puri and Balasore, so district authorities have been asked to stay fully prepared. 20 ORDAF units, 335 fire services units, 12 NDRF units have been kept ready following the same.

Met Director HR Biswas informed that the impact of Cyclone Fani in Odisha will be more than that of Cyclone Titli. The cyclone may also cause heavy rainfall in coastal, southern and northern parts of Odisha. In coastal areas, wind speed may touch 170 km/hr, added the Met Director.

However, a clear picture of the cyclone’s landfall will be known by today afternoon, Biswas added.

An IMD bulletin read that few places over coastal Odisha and adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 3rd and 4th May will likely experience Heavy to very heavy rainfall.

IMD also states that Cyclone Fani has intensified into a severe cyclone. It is most likely to curve northwest-wards tomorrow and thereafter may recurve towards Odisha coast.