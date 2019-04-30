Cyclone ‘Fani’: Ban clamped on boats in Chilika lake

Khurda: Due to the adverse weather alert regarding the approaching cyclonic storm ‘Fani’, a ban has been imposed on plying of boats in Chilika lake between May 1 and 5.

Kalijai Motorboat Association has issued a notice regarding the ban on boats on Tuesday following the direction of the district administration.

According to the notice, no fishing boat will be allowed to venture into Chilika during the ban period. No boat ride will take place during the period, the association said.

The association further has asked those already ventured into the lake to return by May 1.

According to Special Relief Commissioner, Bishnupada Sethi, the cyclone will hit Odisha coast in Puri district on 3rd May. It is expected to make landfall between Puri and Satpada.