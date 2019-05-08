Cyclone FANI aftermath: Railway’s CBAT exam postponed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Owing to the trail of devastation left by Cyclone FANI, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians has been postponed in Odisha.

The CBAT for the Railways was earlier scheduled on May 10.

According to the short notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the move has been taken following the damage to the important services such as rail & road communication, power supply, water supply, mobile, and internet due to Cyclone FANI.

“Due to such a situation in the state, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) of the RRB ALP CBT 3 2019 scheduled on 10 May 2019 in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment /Bhubaneswar and in the town of Balasore only under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment Board/Kolkata is postponed,” the notification read.

All the candidates scheduled for the CBAT on May 10 in the above cities will be suitably informed by email/SMS through their registered email id/mobile number regarding the postponement of CBAT.

The new dates for the RRB ALP CBT 3 2019 Exam for the Odisha students will be announced by the board soon.

However, the dates for entrance will be remaining as per schedule in the part of the country. The exam is scheduled in three sessions on the various exam centers.