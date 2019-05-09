Cyclone Fani aftermath: Gajapati Collector, SP organise campaign to raise donation

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Cyclone Fani aftermath
5

Gajapati: In addition to the out-pour of prayers and donations for the cyclone Fani-affected Odisha, Gajapati Collector and SP urged the residents of Paralakhemundi to voluntarily donate towards rebuilding the state.

According to sources, Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha and SP Sarah Sharma along with other officials organised a door-to-door campaign in order to sensitize the residents to donate to the Chief Minister’s fund directly or through the officials.

Related Posts

3 killed in Fani, over 1L evacuated in Kendrapara…

Four awarded 20 years jail term for raping widowed woman

Decomposed body of missing minor boy found from pit in…

Following the campaign, relief materials including medicines, dry food items, clothes, blankets and cash were collected from shopkeepers and other locals as a contribution to rebuilding areas ravaged by Cyclone Fani.

Notably, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani hit the Odisha coast on May 3 left a destructive trail it the state.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.