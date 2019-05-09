Cyclone Fani aftermath: Gajapati Collector, SP organise campaign to raise donation

Gajapati: In addition to the out-pour of prayers and donations for the cyclone Fani-affected Odisha, Gajapati Collector and SP urged the residents of Paralakhemundi to voluntarily donate towards rebuilding the state.

According to sources, Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha and SP Sarah Sharma along with other officials organised a door-to-door campaign in order to sensitize the residents to donate to the Chief Minister’s fund directly or through the officials.

Following the campaign, relief materials including medicines, dry food items, clothes, blankets and cash were collected from shopkeepers and other locals as a contribution to rebuilding areas ravaged by Cyclone Fani.

Notably, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani hit the Odisha coast on May 3 left a destructive trail it the state.