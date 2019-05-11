Cyclone FANI aftermath: BMC distributes additional one month’s pension to beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: Keeping its tradition of inclusiveness and standing to the causes of all in the society, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started distributing additional one month’s pension under all eligible pension beneficiaries so that they could use it for having their essential things in the wake of the strike by severe cyclonic storm Fani on May 3.

Nearly 22,000 eligible beneficiaries under the various pension schemes lime old age pension, widow pension, pension for persons with disability (PWD), unmarried BPL woman above 30 years, HIV patients, leprosy patients and mentally challenged will get the pension for two times in the month of May.

This, as a noble gesture from the State Government, would help the beneficiaries to meet their day-to-day needs in the time of the cyclonic aftermath.

The usual pension beneficiaries receive their pensions between 5th and 18th of each month and the distribution happens in phases across the 67 wards of the city.

This time, however, the “double-dose pension” after Fani attack will be distributed by May 17th. A senior BMC official further clarified that even though in May the pension beneficiaries will get the “double dose” they will get their June pension as usual.