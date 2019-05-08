Cyclone Fani aftermath: All you need to know about the destructive trail

Bhubaneswar: The extremely severe Cyclone storm Fani that hit Odisha on May 3 not only ripped the infrastructure of the state apart but also left a trail of devastation.

The 14 Districts affected by the storm are Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

• 155 no. of Blocks affected.

• 51 no. of ULBs affected.

• 16,074 no. of Villages affected.

• 1,40,60,602 Population affected.

• A total of 35 human casualty have been reported so far from Puri (21), Kendrapada (03), Mayurbhanj (04), Jajpur (04) and Cuttack (03).

• Five 400KV towers, 27 220KV towers and 21 130KV towers have been damaged in the cyclone. Besides, four 220 KV Grids at Chandaka, Bidanasi, Samagra, Mendhasala and 4 numbers of 132 KV Grid at Puri, Nimapada, Mancheswar and Ransinghpur have been damaged.

• 5030 Kms. of 33 KV lines, 38613 Kms. of 11 KV lines, 11077 nos. of distribution transformers and 79485 Kms. of LT lines damaged.

• In Puri district extensive damages have occurred to all kutcha houses. Structures of temporary street vendors have been completely damaged. 60 nos. of people injured and admitted to hospital for treatment.

The Special Circuit House Puri, Office and Residence of SP and Collector have been badly damaged like many other buildings.

• Huge numbers of trees were uprooted resulting in disruption of road communication. Khurda and Bhubaneswar city have been severely affected.

• In Bhubaneswar 3 persons injured and hospitalized.

• Power supply snapped due to uprooting of electricity poles, damage to substations and transmission lines.

• Telecom towers have been affected resulting in cellular and telephone network down in wide area. All telephone and cell phones are down in Puri district. Telephone and mobile connectivity has also been severely affected in Khordha including Bhubaneswar city.

• Summer crops, orchards, plantations devastated in a large scale.

• Traffic was disrupted in all the PWD roads of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara due to uprooting of trees, debris and electric poles.

• 1031 number of public health facilities (MC & H/ DHH/ SDH/ CHCs/ PHCs/ Sub-Centers) damaged.

• 5244 number of Primary School Buildings and 547 number of secondary school buildings damaged.

• 980.69 km. of River/ Saline Embankments have been damaged.

• 50% of the plants have been damaged in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur and Paradeep.

• 65 no. of Cashew fields in Khurdha, Cuttack and Jajpur were damaged.

• 180 number of Higher Education Institutions severely and 90 numbers of HEIs partially damaged.

• 227 no. of breaches, 5596 kms length of road, 326 no. of culverts have been damaged in PWD roads. 556 no. of roads blocked due to uprooted trees, electric poles and wires,

• 9693.25 kms. of RD roads and 4610 buildings have been affected.

The action taken for improvement of the situation

• Clearing of roads is going on.

• Power restoration process is in full swing.

• Road communication in Ganjam and Gajapti completely restored. Road clearance and restoration works in other districts including Bhubaneswar city is going on.

• Considering the serious disruption of electricity supply, road communication, telephone and mobile connectivity, additional support has been rushed for immediate restoration. Additional teams for road clearance, police for Law and Order, distribution of dry food such as Chuda and Gud, Polythene mobilized to the district.

• 14,18,082 Persons evacuated and sheltered.

• 24,889 numbers of tourists safely evacuated from Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack and Balasore districts.

• 2398 number of polythene rolls from Gajapati district and 3200 rolls from Ganjam district sent to Puri.

• 600 rolls of polythene from Balangir and 200 rolls from Baragarh sent to Cuttack district.

• 500 rolls of polythene from Mayurbhanj, 350 rolls from Keonjhar, 300 rolls from Jharsuguda and 800 rolls from Koraput sent Khordha district.

• Train services resumed to normalcy from Bhubaneswar on 5th may.

• Diary plants are fully operational in Bhubaneswar.

• 15889 packets of relief materials (Chuda, Gur, Biscuit, Candle, Match Box & Salt) handed over to Puri, 4632 packets to Khordha and 800 packets to E. Co. Rly.

• 03 medical teams of Indian Coast Guard, at Paradip with first aid kit, emergency medicines and critical care ambulance assisting the administration.

• 1.15 lakh water packets and 1.5 lakh chlorine tablets dispatched from Pondichery to Bhubaneswar.

Health:

• 804 no. of MRCs opened.

• 321 number of Mobile Medical Teams Deployed.

• 1945 numbers of pregnant women shifted to Maa Gruhas/ Delivery points.

• 5703 number of open water sources disinfected affected areas.

• 2854947 number of ORS sachets distributed.

• 2334335 number of Halogen Tablets Distributed.

• 56 number of doctors deployed from outside to Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Puri.

Drinking Water:

• Required no. of DG sets hired and moved to the affected districts.

• Team of officials from adjoining districts deployed in most affected districts like Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur for assisting the District Administration.

Energy:

• Restoration works have been started by engaging 200 work man gangs mobilized within the State.

• Approximately 200 no. additional gangs have been mobilized from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal through Partner Agencies such as L & T, TATA Power, PGCIL and NTPC.

• Arrangements have been made for quick procurement and deliver of poles from SAIL for steel poles and State based agencies for PSC (Cement Poles). Distribution transformers are being arranged through Odisha based manufacturers. Other minor material is also being arranged from local sources. In case of any additional requirement of sources from neighbouring states would be tapped.

• The Department of Energy have notified 1.5 times of prescribed wage rate for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers in cyclone restoration work so as to attract more no of competent gangs from within and outside the State. Fooding wage Rs.150 per person per day has also been prescribed.

Rural Development:

• In Puri district 64 roads cleared out of 560 affected roads.

• In Khurdha all roads cleared except 11.

• In Jagatsinghpur all roads cleared except in 3 blocks.

• In Cuttack all roads cleared except 11.

4. Deployment of Response Forces and others.

• 20 ODRAF teams have been deployed for SAR and road clearance in the affected areas.

• 44 NDRF teams have been deployed for SAR and road clearance in the affected areas.

• 525 Fire Teams have been deployed for SAR and road clearance in the affected areas.

• 22 teams of OFDC engaged for road clearance and tree cutting in Bhubaneswar City.

5. District/ ULB Specific Action Taken:

Puri:

• Marine drive is being cleared from Konark side.

• 19 teams are in action for clearing the roads.

• 32 no. of Medical teams deployed.

• 32 no. of medical relief centres opened.

• 45 no. of Veterinary teams deployed.

• 2799.82 Qtl. of Chuda, 468.1 Qtl. of Gur and 30280 polythene sheets have been distributed.

Khurda:

• All PWD Roads cleared by Wednesday morning. Uprooted trees have already been cleared from all major roads

• 26 no. of Medical teams deployed.

• 10 no. of Veterinary teams deployed.

• 799 free kitchens running for 92,000 people.

Bhubaneswar:

• Traffic movement has been restored in all the PWD roads of Bhubaneswar

• Action has already been initiated to clear all the up-rooted tress in the arterial roads.

• 27 JCBs with full teams are being engaged for restoration work.

Cuttack:

• Action has already been initiated to clear all the up-rooted trees.

• 23 JCBs with full teams are being engaged for restoration work.

• NHAI has initiated steps to remove up-rooted trees.

• 29 no. of medical teams deployed.

• 28 no. of veterinary teams deployed.

• 383.42 Qtls. of Chuda, 50.93 Qtls. of Gur, 18156 pkts. of biscuits distributed.

• Polythene sheets distributed to 5163 families.

Balasore:

• All PWD roads cleared. Uprooted trees have been cleared from all major roads.

• All affected 33 KV line, 80 % of the 11 KV line, 70 % of the LT Lines,

68% of damaged distribution transformers have been restored.

• Electricity has been restored in 72 % of Drinking Water Supply System (Urban) and 80 % of Medical Institutions (DHC/ CHC/ PHC)

• 34 no. of Medical Teams deployed.

• 12 no. of Veterinary teams deployed.

Ganjam:

• Traffic has been restored in all PWD Road and NH roads.

• 252 uprooted trees have already been cleared from all the roads.

• 44 No. of Medical teams deployed.

• 22 No. of Veterinary teams deployed.

• 4.5 MT of Cattle feed supplied.

• Chuda- 823.37 Qtl., Gud- 204.74 Qtls, K. Oil 23200 ltrs., Polythene 2039 pieces distributed.

Jajpur:

• Almost all roads are cleared by Fire/ ODRAF/ NDRF/ Engineering Dept. barring few interior village roads.

• Restoration of power supply is in full swing. Power supply to District HQ Hospital restored.

• PWS are functioning on mobile DG sets.

• Three days emergent relief sanctioned.

• For clearance of Traffic, 10 JCBs with full teams are being engaged for restoration work.

• 23 no. of Medical teams deployed.

• 50 no. of Medical Relief Centers Opened.

• 10 no. of Veterinary teams deployed.

Bhadrak:

• Electricity Restored in 90 % of Bhadrak Municipality, 80 % in Bhadrak Block, 70 % in Bonth block, 40 % in Bhandaripokhari block, 35 % in Dhamnagar block, 60 % in Chandabali block, 65 % in Tihidi block, 65 % in Basudevpur block.

• All PWD roads cleared. Uprooted trees cleared from all major roads.

• Chuda- 11 Qtls, Gur- 02 Qtls. and Biscuits- 91 cartoons distributed. Additional 13 Qtls. of Chuda, 103 cartoons of biscuits received from different volunteer organisations distributed.

• 223.15 Qtl. of PDS rice supplied for 494 free kitchens.

• 125 PWS out of 200 affected have been operationalised using DG sets.

• Power supply have been restored in 36 affected PWS.

• 2768 no. of tube well disinfected out of 17723.

Jagatsinghpur:

• Action has already been initiated to clear all the up-rooted trees.

• 08 JCBs with full teams are being engaged for restoration work.

• NHAI has intimated steps to remove up-rooted trees.

• 02 nos. of medical teams deployed.

• 01 no. of veterinary teams deployed.

Dhenkanal:

• Traffic was normalised in all the PWD roads by engaging 20 JCBs with full teams for restoration work.

• 16 no. of medical teams and 28 ambulances deployed.

• 04 no. of Veterinary teams deployed.

Kendrapada:

• Traffic has been restored in all PWD Roads and NH roads.

• Uprooted trees have already been cleared from all major roads

• 58 no. of Medical teams deployed

• 72 quintals .Chuda and 02 quintals of Gur distributed

Mayurbhanj:

• 15 no. of medical teams deployed.

• 10 no. of veterinary teams deployed

Nayagarh:

• Traffic has been restored in all PWD roads

• 04 no. of Medical teams deployed

• 06 no. of Veterinary teams deployed

• 203 no. of polythene sheets distributed

Angul:

• All PWD roads have been cleared. Uprooted trees have already been cleared from all major roads.

• 04 no. of Medical teams deployed

• 04 no. of Veterinary teams deployed

6. Chief Minister’s Package:

• The district of Puri and parts of Khurdha have been extremely severely affected. For all families covered under Food Security, 50 Kg of rice plus Rs. 2000 and polythene will be provided.

• For the parts of Khurdha District that have been severely affected, for all families covered under food security additional one month quota of rice plus Rs. 1000 and polythene will be provided.

• Cuttack, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts are moderately affected. Rs 500 plus additional one month quota of rice will be provided in these districts.

• In all the affected districts one month additional pension and house building assistance as per relief code

▪ Rs. 95,100 for fully damaged structures

▪ Rs. 5,200 for partially damaged structures

▪ Rs. 3,200 for minor damages will be provided.

• The houses completely damaged will be reconstructed under housing schemes expeditiously.

• Loss of Agriculture and horticultural crops and animal resources, fisheries will be assessed and compensated accordingly.

• Tree plantations will be taken up in mission mode soon after relief and restoration.