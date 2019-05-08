Cyclone FANI aftermath: All diploma exams postponed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of the aftermath of Cyclone FANI, all diploma examinations under the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT) have been postponed in Odisha.

The examinations shall be held from May 20, a notification by the SCTE & VT said.

Revised schedule of the examinations shall be notified later, the notification further read.

