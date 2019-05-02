Cyclone FANI: 3.31 lakh people evacuated in Odisha by 3 PM

Bhubaneswar: Around 3.31 lakh people have been evacuated by 3 PM, as part of the massive evacuation drive being carried out by the Odisha Government to ensure ‘Zero Casualty’ in the Cyclone FANI.

According to reports, a maximum of 1.82 lakh in Ganjam district have been evacuated out of 2.81 lakh planned to be shifted. There are 104 shelters and 992 cyclone/flood shelters in Ganjam district.

Here is the list of districts where people have been evacuated by 3 PM today:

Jajpur-29,500, Bhadrak-24,600, Jagatsinghpur-20,000, Puri-22,250, Kendrapara-50,000, Cuttack-1,00,000, Khurda-1,19,567, Mayurbhanj-70,000, Kandhamal-4,000, Gajapati-25,217, Nayagarh-30,498, Rayagada-10,141, Koraput-500.

Of the 4,852 identified shelters, 852 are shelters and 4,027 are cyclone/flood shelters.

A total of 11.54 lakh people will be evacuated in 13 districts of Odisha likely to be affected in Cyclone Fani.

<>



</>