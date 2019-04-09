Cyclist mowed by speeding vehicle in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Tension prevailed at Jamuleibeda area under Patna area here after a cyclist was mowed down by a speeding vehicle early this morning.

The deceased was identified as Iswar Mahakuda, a resident of Bada Nuagaon area.

According to sources, Iswar was headed for some work on his bicycle this morning when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind. Later, some passersby found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On receiving information about the matter, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.