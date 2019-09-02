Cyclist killed, pedestrian critical after hit being by truck in Rayagada

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
hit being by truck
11

Rayagada: A cyclist was killed and a pedestrian critically injured after a speeding truck hit them near Bhujabal village under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district today.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Guavansh and the injured identified as Veer Singh.

According to sources, Chaityanya was on his bicycle and Veer Singh on a morning walk today. Meanwhile, an LCV truck hit the duo near Bhujabal bridge.

Related Posts

Minor girl drowns in pond in Mayurbhanj village

Kalahandi king Udit Pratap Deo passes away

Odisha: Lord Ganesh Idols At A Glance

While Guavansh died on the spot, Singh was left critically hurt. Some locals immediately rushed the injured to Rayagada DHH. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Vishakhapatnam after his health condition deteriorated.

Following the accident, tension erupted in the area. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body and the ill-fated vehicles.

Reportedly, the police have sent the body to Rayagada DHH for post-mortem and launched a probe into the incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Minor girl drowns in pond in Mayurbhanj village

Kalahandi king Udit Pratap Deo passes away

Odisha: Lord Ganesh Idols At A Glance

1 of 2,300