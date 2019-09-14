Cyber Fraud: Cuttack Youth Loses Rs 4800

Cuttack: With the upsurge in cyber fraud incidents, a youth from Cuttack fall prey to the hackers, who allegedly swindled a total of Rs 4800 in two phases through a payments links.

Reportedly, the youth has lodged a complaint with the Cuttack Cyber Police Station.

As per the complaint, the youth received an unknown phone call (9330826162) wherein a person apprised him about a cash back offer on the PhonePe App. But when the youth feigned ignorance about the offer, the man said that he will send him a link to avail the offer.

Lured by the offer, the youth clicked on the link, which he received on his cellphone, and saw a message popping up to avail Rs 2400 cash back. After following the link, the youth entered his UPI pin number to check his account balance. However, with seconds Rs 2400 got deducted from his account.

When the youth contacted on the same number to complain about balance deduction, the man assured him that he will get the deducted amount very soon after he clicks on another link sent to him. In order to get his money back, the youth again clicked on the links and entered the secret pin. This time also Rs 2400 got deducted from his account and he came to know that he has been tricked.

However, the anonymous hacker tried to swindle money from the account for the third time also. But the youth got alerted and refrained himself from disclosing further information to the fraudster.