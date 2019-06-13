Cyber Crime: Minor boy held for duping several via fake Facebook accounts

Sambalpur: In an incident of cyber crime, a minor boy was arrested in Sambalpur on the charges of duping several people by opening fake Facebook accounts in the name of eminent personalities.

The accused has been identified as a Class-VIII student.

According to sources, the accused minor allegedly collected money from contractors and others after opening Facebook and WhatsApp accounts in the name of eminent personalities, including Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra and even Sambalpur Collector.

While a case regarding the cyber crime has been registered, the accused boy is being interrogated in police custody, sources added.