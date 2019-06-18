CWG gold medallist K Ravi Kumar fails dope test: NADA

Bhubaneswar: K Ravi Kumar, who won gold in 69 kg in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, tested positive for a banned substance, the National Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday.

He has been provisionally suspended. The dope flunk of Ravi Kumar, who won gold in 69 kg in the 2010 Delhi CWG, comes after more than a dozen weightlifters failed dope tests last month.

His sample was collected during the 71st Men and 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship in Visakhapatnam in February.

According to the Nada, five other weightlifters – Veerender Singh (96kg), Deepika (49kg), Vishal Solanki (109kg), Seema (81kg) and Purnima Pandey (87kg) – who took part in that nationals, tested positive.

Ravi Kumar from Odisha’s Berhampur, has won many State, National, and International awards in his career. He won three back to back gold medals in 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and also bagged a silver at 2014 CWG Games in 69 kg division. He also competed for India in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Ravi Kumar has been appointed as an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for his outstanding performance in sports.