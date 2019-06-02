CWC foils child marriage bid in Koraput

Koraput: A child marriage bid was foiled by the Koraput district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at Kangra village under Semiliguda block in Koraput district on Saturday.

According to sources, the marriage of a girl was fixed with a minor boy of the locality and the marriage was being solemnized yesterday. The Childline officials along with a police team reached the spot and stopped the ceremony. The officials also rescued both the minors.

The officials, who held discussions with both the family members, persuaded them to call off the marriage until the duo attains legal marital age.

While the duo was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, they were later handed over to their respective parents who signed an agreement to abide by the law, sources said.