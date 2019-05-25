CWC empowers Rahul Gandhi to restructure party, rejects resignation

New Delhi: Congress Working Committee(CWC) has rejected Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign advising him to restructure the party for good poll performances in future.

According to reports, the decisions were taken during the CWC meeting attended by Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and other senior party leaders.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath did not attend the meeting.

The proposal of Gandhi’s resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC members.

According to reports, the CWC also deliberated upon the likely causes behind the party’s abysmal performance in the elections and passed a resolution authorizing Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party.

Meanwhile talking to reporters in Maharashtra, party leader and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said that Rahul Gandhi should not resign and added that individual Pradesh committee chiefs were equally responsible for the loss.

The grand old party managed to get 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

As the party has less than 10 per cent of the total number of seats in Lok Sabha, it does not even have enough numbers to claim the post of Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha.