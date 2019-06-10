CWC 2019: India beat Australia by 36 runs

London: India claimed their second consecutive victory with a 36-run win over Australia at The Oval in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 last night.

Shikhar Dhawan’s 117, captain Virat Kohli’s 82 and Hardik Pandya’s 48 helped India post 352-5 on the board as the team won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia struggled to catch up with the runs even with the help of Steve Smith’s 69.

Though Alex Carey hit a 25-ball half-century, David Warner spent 84 balls making 56.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were among the wicket-takers sharing 3 each while Chahal snared Warner and Maxwell.

Shikhar Dhawan was named the man of the match.