CWC 19 IND vs NZ: First semi-final to continue on reserve day today

London: While rain stopped the thrilling first semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford on Tuesday, the match will resume today on the scheduled reserve day.

New Zealand will resume, weather permitting, their innings at 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs on Wednesday. The play will restart at 3 pm IST on Wednesday. The weather forecast for Manchester on Wednesday also predicts a chance of light showers.

The match may be shortened depending on conditions.

As the ICC rules state, reserve day will be a continuation, not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day.

A Reserve Day is only be used if the match cannot be completed on the original match day using every possible method (i.e. using the DLS method).

Earlier on Tuesday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first.

Indian bowlers maintained their stranglehold on the opposition with another splendid performance, restricting New Zealand to a sub-par total when rain stopped play. Despite half-centuries from skipper Kane Williamson (67 off 95 balls) and veteran Ross Taylor (67 no off 85 balls), the Black Caps could not force the pace against tournament’s best bowling attack.