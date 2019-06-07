Cuttack Students Shine At Olympiad Awards 2018-19

Cuttack: Three students from Cuttack made their parents proud by garnering International Rank in the SOF Olympiad.

Over 50,000 schools from 1400 cities across 30 countries participated in SOF Olympiad exams during 2018-19 and around 50 lakh students appeared in the Olympiad.

In this Olympiad, around 27 thousand students participated from Cuttack. In International Mathematics Olympiad, International rank 1 was bagged by Himani Ram of class 2nd from Lajpat Rai Dev Public School and National Cyber Olympiad rank 2 was bagged by SHREYAN SHARANYA of class 1st from FUTURE KIDZ got the Silver Medal.

Science Olympiad Foundation organised a felicitation function to recognise & award the International winning students of Olympiad exams held during the Academic year 2018-19. Award function held at New Delhi. During the function, the top 3 international rank holders from classes one to twelve for the 6 Olympiad exams conducted by SOF were awarded.

On the occasion Chief Guest, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India was the chief guest.

Addressing the students, Justice Deepak Misra said that courage is the mother of all virtues if you don’t have the courage you possibly don’t get different virtues. If you have courage no matters what happen whatever the condition is but your mind will work. Speaking about Olympiad he also said that Failure is a challenge and Olympiad teaches to fight those challenges. He also said that every Indian citizen must respect the law of India. The first motto in life should be not going to be afraid of any kind of challenges.

The awards included: International rank One 60 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.50,000/, a gold medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Two 60 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.25000/, a silver medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Three 60 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.10000/, a bronze medal, Merit Certificate and gifts each.

On the occasion, Mr. Michael King, Director Examinations, India, British Council, Mr. Ranjeet Pandey, President, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Mr. V Ramaswamy, Global Head TCS iON were also present as guest.

Mr Mahabir Singh, the founder & Executive Director of SOF shared that in addition to the International winner; about 61000 students from 6300 schools have been awarded for achieving top state-level ranks. In addition, close to 8,00,000 students have been awarded “Medals of Excellence” for achieving top rank in their respective schools. 2000 principals & teachers have also been honoured for their commitment to academics and single-minded pursuit in successfully improving the students’ academic knowledge. Mr. Singh shared that from 2019-20, SOF is launching the SOF International Commerce Olympiad for students of classes 11 & 12 to assist them to prepare and test their preparedness prior to their board exams.

